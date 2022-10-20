Aston Villa Fire Steven Gerrard After Shameful Loss To Fulham

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Aston Villa have sacked Steven Gerrard from the club.

The sack which is with immediate effect was announced after they lost to Fulham on Thursday.

Aston Villa lost 3-0 away to Fulham in a Premier league fixture.

The English club said on its website: “Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that Head Coach Steven Gerrard has left the club with immediate effect.

“We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future.”

Gerrard’s job was at risk after poor League performances in the 2022-2023 season.

They lost at Villa Park to Chelsea by 2-0 and sit at 17 position.

The club had refuted reports of a possible sacking of Gerrard.

The club spent around £60million in the summer transfer window to boost the squad.