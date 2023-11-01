Chinese Firm Pays One Year Tuition Fee For 600 Students In Anambra

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Chinese Construction firm, Zhotian Construction Company, based in Anambra has offered to pay school fees for all SS 1 – 3 students of Igwebuike Grammar School Awka for one academic year.

The Managing Director of the company, Mr Makoan Tu, who announced the offer at the school said he passed through the school almost everyday while going to his nearby construction site at the Solution Fun City, adding that the gesture is to support the government of Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s free education programme and other efforts aimed at ensuring that every child in Anambra has access to quality education.

Advertisement

He assured the school that the company will do more as it handles more projects in the state.

While urging the students to study hard and consider choosing courses related to construction industry, Mr Tu said it is possible for him and some of the students to meet and work together as professionals in future.

Speaking on behalf of the students who were visibly elated over the offer, the Senior Prefect of the school, Mr Chinedu Anagor, said the offer is a great relief for parents.

He assured that they will continue to put efforts in their studies in order to continue making Anambra State proud.

Advertisement

It was gathered that about six hundred students of the school will benefit from the offer.