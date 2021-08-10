Cholera: Death Toll Hits 800 As NCDC Blames Poor Access To Water For Rising Infection

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has decried the rising cases of cholera infection across the country, stating that there is an urgent need to strengthen water, sanitation and hygiene.

The Director-General of the NCDC, Chikwe Ihekweazu noted in a statement that medical interventions would not be effective in curbing the outbreak of cholera in the country.

According to the statement, there has been 31,425 suspected cases and 816 deaths reported from 22 states and FCT, from January to August.

It reads, “The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control is leading the national response to an outbreak of cholera across states in Nigeria.

“This has been exacerbated by poor access to clean water, open defecation, poor sanitation, and hygiene.

“Between January 1 and August 1, 2021, 31,425 suspected cases of cholera, 311 confirmed cases and 816 deaths have been reported from 22 states and FCT.

“The affected states are Benue, Delta, Zamfara, Gombe, Bayelsa, Kogi, Sokoto, Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Kebbi, Cross River, Niger, Nasarawa, Jigawa, Yobe, Kwara, Enugu, Adamawa, Katsina, Borno and FCT.”

The statement explained that as part of effort to curb the menace, the Agency activated the National Cholera Emergency Operations Centre on the 22nd of June 2021.

“The EOC which is hosted at NCDC, includes representation from the Federal Ministries of Environment and Water Resources, National Primary Health Care Development Agency World Health Organisation and partners.

“A reactive oral cholera vaccine campaign led by NPHCDA was conducted in Bauchi LGA, Bauchi State from 24th to 28th July 2021.

“But none of these medical interventions will solve the underlying issues leading to cholera outbreaks,” It stated.

According to Iheakweazu, wrong disposal of refuse and practices such as open defecation endanger the safety of water used for drinking and personal use.

He explained that since cholera is a waterborne disease, the risk of transmission is higher when there is poor sanitation and disruption of clean water supply.

“The long-term solution for cholera control lies in access to safe drinking water, maintenance of proper sanitation and hygiene.

“We continue to advocate to state governments to prioritise action for solutions that ensure access to and use of safe water, basic sanitation and good hygiene practices in communities.

“Additionally, we urge Nigerians to keep their environments clean, only drink or use water that is boiled and stored safely, ensure food is cooked and stored in a clean and safe environment, avoid open defecation and wash their hands regularly with soap and running water,” he said.

He noted that cholera, which is preventable and treatable, can be deadly when people who are infected do not access care immediately.

He, therefore, advised that citizens visit a health facility immediately, if they have sudden onset of profuse watery diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, and weakness.

It said, “As the NCDC continues to work with partners to lead the health-sector response to cholera outbreaks, we call for an urgent improvement in access to clean water, proper sanitation and hygiene.”