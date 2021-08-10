BREAKING: Lionel Messi Agrees Two-Year Contract With PSG

Lionel Messi has reached a two-year deal with French club Paris Saint-Germain after days of waiting.

According to Dailymail, the 34-year-old and his lawyers are expected to be in Paris on Tuesday.

Sources at the French club reportedly said a press conference is set to take place on Wednesday at the Parc des Princes.

Based on the deal, the six-time Ballon d’ Or winner who has been a free agent since June 2021 will earn £500,000-per-week.

The deal which was reached is coming after a report broke that Barcelona had tried to block the attacker’s move to PSG in a complaint sent to an appeal court.

The club was also reported to have made a last minute offer to keep the Argentine at the club.

But player’s representatives and Barcelona dismissed the reports that the Spanish side made a last move to keep Messi.