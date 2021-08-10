BREAKING: Lionel Messi Agrees Two-Year Contract With PSG

Football
By Ukpe Philip

Lionel Messi has reached a two-year deal with French club Paris Saint-Germain after days of waiting.

According to Dailymail, the 34-year-old and his lawyers are expected to be in Paris on Tuesday.

Sources at the French club reportedly said a press conference is set to take place on Wednesday at the Parc des Princes.

RELATED
Football

Barcelona Make Final Attempt To Block Messi’s PSG Transfer

Based on the deal, the six-time Ballon d’ Or winner who has been a free agent since June 2021 will earn £500,000-per-week.

The deal which was reached is coming after a report broke that Barcelona had tried to block the attacker’s move to PSG in a complaint sent to an appeal court.

The club was also reported to have made a last minute offer to keep the Argentine at the club.

But player’s representatives and Barcelona dismissed the reports that the Spanish side made a last move to keep Messi.

You might also like

Barcelona Make Final Attempt To Block Messi’s PSG Transfer

‘I Did Everything Possible To Remain In Barcelona’-Says Messi During…

BREAKING: Barcelona Confirm Messi’s Exit From Club

Football World Shocked Over Barcelona’s Planned Swap Of Griezmann For Saul

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.