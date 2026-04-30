CITN Admits 1,435 New Members Amid Nigeria’s Tax Overhaul

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The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria has inducted 1,435 new members to meet rising demand of tax professional under the country’s evolving fiscal framework

Speaking at the institute’s 54th induction ceremony in Abuja on Thursday, CITN President and Chairman of Council, Innocent Ohagwa, said recent tax reforms have positioned taxation as one of the country’s most critical professions.

“There is, perhaps, no better time to be a tax professional than now.”

Ohagwa said Nigeria’s evolving tax system has increased practitioners’ responsibility to help businesses and individuals adapt to new regulations while maintaining the highest standards of professionalism.

He stressed that the institute has tightened its recertification requirements, declaring that technical competence is now mandatory while ethical conduct remains central to public confidence.

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According to him, the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025, has further strengthened the profession by formally recognising certified tax agents and reinforcing the role of CITN as a regulatory authority.

“We must all support these reforms, not just in words, but in practice. Guide your clients and employers with great competence and integrity,” he said.

Chairman of the Membership and Professional Conduct Committee, Yemi Sanni, described the ongoing reforms as the most extensive overhaul of Nigeria’s tax system in modern history.

He noted that reforms introduced from January 2026, including a harmonised tax administration system, are already transforming tax practice and will require active collaboration from stakeholders.

“The reforms, desirable as they are, will not implement themselves. All stakeholders, and tax professionals in particular, have a critical role to play,” Sanni said.

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He added that professionals would be essential to boosting government revenue, protecting businesses, and strengthening national fiscal sustainability.

Registrar and Chief Executive of CITN, Afolake Oso, said the induction represented the formal integration of qualified professionals into a statutory body established to regulate and uphold standards in Nigeria’s taxation industry.

“The institute is statutorily empowered to regulate and control the taxation profession in all its ramifications,” she said.

Oso warned members to adhere strictly to professional guidelines, training requirements, and ethical obligations or risk disciplinary action.

The induction comes as Nigeria intensifies the implementation of tax reforms following the signing of four major tax reform bills by Bola Tinubu in June 2025, aimed at modernising outdated tax laws and improving national revenue generation.