Tax Ombud To Collaborate With Revenue Authorities On Operational Efficiency

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Nigeria’s Tax Ombud/Chief Executive, Office of the Tax Ombud, Dr. John Nwabueze, had reassured tax and revenue authorities of his commitment to collaborate with the institutions at the national and subnational levels to achieve in improving operational efficiency.

Dr. Nwabueze, according to a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Chukwudi Achife,

gave the assurance while speaking at the 159th meeting of the Joint Revenue Board held in Lagos.

The JRB comprises the Revenue Boards of 36 States, the Federal Capital Territory Revenue Service (FCTRS) and some tax and revenue generating agencies in the country.

Dr Nwabueze spoke on the topic ” The role of the Tax Ombud in facilitating dispute resolution and strengthening trust in the tax system in the context of emerging tax reforms.”

He declared that the Office of the Tax Ombud represents one of the most significant institutional innovations in Nigeria having been established as an independent and impartial body , to guard tax payer rights and promote administrative justice with tax and revenue framework.

The Office, he explained, functions as a bridge between taxpayer and revenue authorities, receiving and investigating complaints from taxpayers and facilitating resolution through mediation and conciliation.

Stressing that these mechanisms are faster, more cost effective and less adversarial alternative to litigation, the Tax Ombud said the Office, also played a systemic role in identifying recurring issues in tax and revenue administration and recommending reforms to improve efficiency, fairness and transparency.

The Office, he said, builds public trust by serving as an independent neutral platform to resolve taxpayer grievances without the high cost of litigation.

According to him, the unique features include impartial mediation, watchdog role against arbitrary fiscal policies; tax payer rights education; accountability mechanism and systemic improvement.

He however emphasised that the Office of the Tax Ombud ” does not determine tax liability nor does it replace the courts or the Tax Appeal Tribunal” but rather focused on ensuring that tax administration is conducted in a fair transparent and accountable manner”.

“The Office of the Tax Ombud (OTO) is a bold and progressive effort to harmonize revenue systems, expand the tax base and improve compliance”, he further stated.

Noting that all reforms inevitably come with challenges, Dr. Nwabueze said the Office plays a critical role in smoothing friction points in the new tax regime, ensuring confidence, compliance and supporting revenue authorities in improving operational efficiency.

He said: “The OTO helps to ensure that compliance with the new tax laws is driven not by fear or coercion, but by trust and understanding.”

He therefore sued for collaboration and partnership between the OTO and tax authorities, noting that Nigeria’s revenue administration depended on the seamless integration of all tax and revenue components with the OTO as a critical pillar in the ecosystem.

He urged all revenue generating agencies at the federal state and local governments to prioritize inclusion by integrating the OTO into national and subnational tax engagements and policy dialogues