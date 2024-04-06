Colonel, Six Others Killed In Borno Ambush

289 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Armed men have reportedly ambushed a Lieutenant Colonel and six soldiers along Biu-Buni Yadi road, Borno state.

The military personnel of the 135 Special Force BN FOB in Buratai, were reportedly ambushed while in transit to purchase fuel, Daily Trust reports.

Advertisement

Sources who spoke further noted that those who sustained injuries were receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

The incident comes a week after 17 military personnel killed in Okuama, Ughelli Local Government Area of Delta State were buried at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja.