OKUAMA: Profile Of 17 Slain Military Personnel

289 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian Military has released the profile of the slain military personnel, killed while on a peace mission in Delta State.

Their burial rite is ongoing at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja, where the President, Bola Tinubu is present along with other dignitaries.

Advertisement

Below are the profiles of the slain military personnel, as contained in the programme of the event.

Late Lieutenant Colonel Abdullahi Hassan Ali (N/12079) was born on 18 May 1975 in Kano and hailed from Fagge Local Government Area of Kano State. He had his primary education at Kuka Special Primary School, Fagge, where he obtained his First School Leaving Certificate.

Thereafter, he proceeded to Government Senior Grammar School, Gwarzo, where he obtained his West African Secondary School Certificate.

He then attended the College of Arts and Remedial Studies, Kano, before proceeding to Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Political Science.

Advertisement

The late senior officer enlisted into the Nigerian Army on 2 October 1996 and was later granted Short Service Combatant Commission on 17 December 2005 as a member of Short Service Course 34 in the rank of second lieutenant.

He converted to Regular Combatant Commission effective 24 November 2010. He was of the Infantry Corps and rose to the rank

Lieutenant Colonel on 17 November 2020 before his demise on 14 March 2024.

Late Major Daniel Ekwo Obi (N/14395) was born on 20 December 1985 in Niger State and hailed from Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State. He had his primary and secondary education at Atlas School, Lagos, where he obtained his First School Leaving Certificate as well as his Senior Secondary School Certificate.

He gained admission into the Nigerian Defence Academy on 8 July 2006 as a member of Regular Course 58 and was later granted Regular Combatant Commission on 17 September 2011 in the rank of second lieutenant.

He was of the Nigerian Army Engineers before his inter-corps transfer was approved to the Infantry Corps. He rose to the rank of major on 8 July 2020 before his demise on 14 March 2024.

Advertisement

During his Bomb Disposal Course, he was dedicated, hardworking and displayed a good level of innovativeness. He contributed intelligently to discussions and showed good leadership traits on the Course. He also exhibited a commendable level of organization, focus and preparedness during his Young Officers’ Course (Engineers).

He displayed a good understanding of military engineering and potential for development. While on Junior Course, he was eager to learn and displayed balanced knowledge of both Service and contemporary issues.

Late Corporal Kabiru Bashir was born on 14 February 1990 into the family of Alhaji Bashir of Dala in Dala Local Government Area of Kano State.

The late Corporal enlisted into the Nigerian Army on 6 September 2011 as a member of 66 Regular Intake and was subsequently posted to the Infantry Corps Centre Jaji. Late Corporal Danbaba served at 3 Brigade Garrison and 181 Amphibious Battalion Bomadi, Delta State before his demise while on a peace mission at Okuama Community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State on 14 March 2024.

Late Lance Corporal Bulus Haruna was born on 15 July 1994 into the family of Mr Haruna in Kaduna North Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The late Lance Corporal enlisted into the Nigerian Army on 4 July 2016 as a member of 75 Regular Intake and was subsequently posted to the Nigerian Army Armour Corps, Bauchi.

Late Lance Corporal Bulus Haruna served at 22 Armour Brigade Garrison and 181 Amphibious Battalion Bomadi, Delta State before his demise while on peace mission at Okuama community.

Advertisement

Late Lance Corporal Sole Opeyemi was born on 31 December 1993 into the family of Mr Sole in Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The late Lance Corporal enlisted into the Nigerian Army on 10 June 2017 as a member of 76 Regular Intake and was subsequently posted to the Infantry Corps Centre, Jaji. Late Lance Corporal Sole Opeyemi served at 195 Battalion and 181 Amphibious Battalion Bomadi, Delta State before his demise while on peace mission at Okuama Community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State on 14 March 2024. The late soldier participated gallantly in Operation LAFIYA DOLE and Operation DELTA SAFE.

Late Lance Corporal Abdullahi Ibrahim was born on 13 July 1999 into the family of Alhaji Ibrahim in Saki Local Government Area of Oyo State. The late Lance Corporal enlisted into the Nigerian Army on 23 April 2018 as a member of 77 Regular Intake and was subsequently posted to the Nigerian Army Armour Corps, Bauchi. Late Lance Corporal Abdullahi Ibrahim served at 221 Battalion and 181 Amphibious Battalion Bomadi, Delta State before his demise while on peace mission at Okuama.

Late Lance Corporal Bello Anas was born on 17 April 1999 into the family of Alhaji Bello in Bodinga Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The late Lance Corporal enlisted into the Nigerian Army on 23 April 2019 as a member of 78 Regular Intake and was subsequently posted to the Infantry Corps Centre, Jaji.

Late Lance Corporal Bello Anas served at 199 Special Forces Battalion and 181 Amphibious Battalion Bomadi, Delta State before his demise while on a peace mission at Okuama Community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State on 14 March 2024. The late soldier participated gallantly in Operation HADIN KAI and Operation DELTA SAFE.

Late Private Alhaji Isah was born on 7 September 1997 into the family of Alhaji Isah of Gadaka in Fika Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The late Private enlisted into the Nigerian Army on 10 June 2017 as a member of 76 Regular Intake and was subsequently posted to the Infantry Corps Centre, Jaji. Late Private Alhaji Isah served at 181 Amphibious Battalion Bomadi, Delta State.

Late Private Hamman Peter was born on 13 September into the family of Mr Hamman in Maiduguri and his f Local Government Area of Taraba State. The late enlisted into the Nigerian Army on 23 April 2019 78 Regular Intake and was subsequently posted to the f Corps Centre, Jaji.

Late Private Hamman Peter served Amphibious Battalion Bomadi, Delta State before he while on a peace mission at Okuama Community in Ughell Local Government Area of Delta State on 14 March 200 late soldiers participated gallantly in Operation HADIN KM Operation DELTA SAFE.

Late Private Clement Francis was born on 7 September 1998 into the family of Mr Francis in Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State. The late Private enlisted into the Nigerian Army on 23 April 2019 as a member of 78 Regular Intake and was subsequently posted to the Infantry Corps Centre, Jaji. Late Private Clement Francis served at 181 Amphibious Battalion.

The late Private Abubakar Ali was born on 25 May 1999 into the family of Alhaji Abubakar of Degubi Nagere in the Potiskum Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The late Private enlisted into the Nigerian Army on 23 April 2019 as a member of 78 Regular Intake and was subsequently posted to the Infantry Corps Centre, Jaji. Late Private Abubakar Ali served at 63 Brigade Garrison and 181 Amphibious Battalion Bomadi, Delta State before his demise while on peace mission at Okuama Community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State on 14 March 2024. The late soldier participated gallantly in Operation DELTA SAFE.

Late Private Adamu Ibrahim was born on 10 January 1998 into the family of Alhaji Adamu in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council Local Government Area of Borno State.

The late Private enlisted into the Nigerian Army on 23 April 2019 as a member of 78 Regular Intake and was subsequently posted to the Infantry Corps Centre, Jaji. Late Private Adamu Ibrahim served at 181 Amphibious Battalion Bomadi, Delta State before his demise while on peace mission at Okuama Community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State on 14 March 2024. The late soldier participated gallantly in Operation HADIN ΚΑΙ and Operation DELTA SAFE.

Late Private Adamu Ibrahim was born on 1 February 1998 into the family of Alhaji Adamu in Albasu Local Government Area of Kano State. The late Private enlisted into the Nigerian Army on 18 January 2021 as a member of 80 Regular Intake and was subsequently posted to the Infantry Corps Centre, Jaji. Late Private Adamu Ibrahim served at 181 Amphibious Battalion Bomadi, Delta State before his demise while on peace mission at Okuama.