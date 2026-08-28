Customs Arrests 3 Over Endangered Wildlife Trafficking In Kano

Three suspected wildlife traffickers have been arrested after the Nigeria Customs Service intercepted a consignment containing endangered animals along the Kano-Daura Road.

The suspects were arrested by operatives of the Kano/Jigawa Area Command following intelligence on the movement of the animals.

The consignment included four caracal wild cats, four chimpanzees, two baby gorillas, seven patas monkeys and two galagos, also known as bush babies.

Other animals recovered were a honey badger, two albino alligators, six rock fowls, a civet cat and 19 greater bustard birds.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, CSC Tahir Balarabe, said the operation was carried out under Section 55(1)(i) of the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023, and in line with Nigeria’s obligations under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

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The Acting Deputy Comptroller, Enforcement, Muhammad Zanna, said the suspects allegedly made several attempts to bribe the officers in order to secure the release of the consignment.

He said the officers rejected the alleged bribes, resulting in the seizure of the animals and the arrest of the suspects.

Zanna said the interception had disrupted an illegal wildlife supply chain and would contribute to efforts to curb the trafficking of endangered species.

The suspects and the recovered animals have been handed over to the Special Wildlife Office at the NCS headquarters for further investigation and prosecution.

The command said it would continue to collaborate with relevant agencies to tackle the illegal wildlife trade and protect endangered species.