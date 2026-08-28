Ondo Varsity Workers Lament 10 Years Of Unpaid Allowance

Senior staff of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA) Ondo State, have cried out over what they described as a decade of neglect, saying unpaid allowances and entitlements have pushed them to the wall.

The workers, under the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, (SSANU) said they are owed allowances spanning ten years, including hazard pay, minimum wage arrears and other benefits.

They made the appeal on Thursday during the 80th Regular Zonal Executive Council Meeting of SSANU, South-West Zone, held at the university campus.

A statement on the meeting was released to journalists on Friday.

Chairman of SSANU-AAUA, Abiodun Ogungbeni, said the list of outstanding payments was long and had worsened the welfare of members.

According to him, the university management is owing 124 months of hazard allowance, 54 months of 2019 minimum wage arrears, and 11 months of the 25/35 per cent salary adjustment of 2023.

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He added that promotional and incremental arrears from 2023, excess workload allowance from 2015 to 2019, and third-party deductions including 37 months owed to cooperative societies were also unpaid.

Ogungbeni further listed unpaid July 2026 salary, two tranches owed reabsorbed staff, and gratuities and pensions of retirees from 2008 till date as part of the demands.

“We are suffering. Our members cannot take care of their families. It is unheard of that this university has no single staff on CONTISS 15 despite having qualified people,” he said.

The SSANU chairman also called for a holistic review of the Senior Staff Career Structure and full implementation of the monetary and non-monetary provisions of the 2026 SSANU/FGN agreement.

National Vice President and Chairman of SSANU, South-West Zone, Abdussobur Salaam, urged Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to step in.

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“We call on the Governor to intervene and ensure these outstanding payments are settled without further delay, especially in the spirit of the progressive leadership he has given the state,” Salaam said.

In his response, AAUA Vice Chancellor, Prof. Tomola Obamuyi, assured that management would look into the issues raised.

“The issues raised by the union will be looked into and appropriate steps would be taken to resolve the problem,” he said.