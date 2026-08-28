Jerry Eze Surprises Nathaniel Bassey With Range Rover At 45

Pastor Nathaniel Bassey has received a Range Rover from his friend and fellow cleric, Pastor Jerry Eze, as he celebrated his 45th birthday.

Bassey disclosed the gift in an appreciation post shared on his Instagram page, where he expressed surprise at the gesture by Eze, the Lead Pastor of Streams of Joy International and convener of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD).

The gospel minister said Eze worked with his wife to arrange the surprise, adding that he had initially planned to spend his birthday quietly in gratitude to God.

“Normally I keep things like this private, but not this one. I want to share this. Woke up yesterday just desiring a nice easy day of gratitude to God.

“Unknown to me my brother and friend @realjerryeze had this holy coup ongoing with my wife. Of a truth, the surpriser had been surprised. Still don’t know how to really express this in words.

“He insisted on going for the very best when my wife suggested one to get. In his words “My brother can’t drive that”. Pastor Jerry, not only has he done this for me. I know of a couple of other ones like this that he is currently planning. The man gives like his life depends on it.

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“And I’m here to publicly say THANK YOU PJ (pastor Jerry) – You know even if you never do this, I’d still love you the same. Thank you, Sir. Like I told you, I am speechless.

“May the smile you have put on my face and family be seen in multiple folds on you and yours in Jesus’ name.

So please, help me thank Him on my behalf. Tell him his brother is grateful. Thank you!.”

Bassey, who turned 45 on August 27, 2026, was born in Lagos in 1981 and hails from Akwa Ibom State.

He developed an early interest in music and became known for his skill as a trumpeter before establishing himself as one of Nigeria’s prominent gospel ministers and worship leaders.

His music career has produced songs including Imela, Olowogbogboro, Onise Iyanu, Iba and Olorun Agbaye, while his official biography lists albums including Elohim, The Son of God, This God Is Too Good, Revival Flames and Hallelujah Again.

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Bassey is also the convener of the Hallelujah Challenge, an online praise and prayer movement which he launched in 2017 and which has attracted participants from different parts of the world.

His influence in gospel music has also been reflected in streaming figures. Spotify’s 2024 Wrapped data listed Bassey as the second most-streamed gospel artiste in Sub-Saharan Africa, behind Maverick City Music. Other artistes on the list included Joyous Celebration, Spirit of Praise, Moses Bliss, Dunsin Oyekan and Mercy Chinwo.

Bassey has also taken his ministry beyond Nigeria. In January 2025, he ministered at the Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast held ahead of Donald Trump’s swearing-in as President of the United States.

Meanwhile, Eze is the Lead Pastor of Streams of Joy International and the convener of NSPPD, an online prayer platform that has grown into a global ministry. Streams of Joy describes Eze as the apostolic lead of the ministry and visionary of NSPPD.

The Range Rover gift adds another dimension to the public friendship between the two Nigerian pastors, with Bassey using his birthday appreciation post to publicly celebrate Eze’s generosity and describe him as a brother and friend.