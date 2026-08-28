Publishers Sue NERDC Over Compulsory Textbook Ranking, Fees

The Nigerian Publishers Association has dragged the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council before the Federal High Court in Ibadan over the council’s new textbook ranking policy.

The suit, marked FHC/IB/CS/117/26, also joined the President, Minister of Education and Attorney-General of the Federation as defendants.

The NPA is challenging NERDC’s requirement that textbooks previously assessed, approved and certified for use must undergo another compulsory ranking exercise before they can continue to be used, distributed, procured or sold.

The association is also contesting the compulsory fees attached to the ranking exercise and questioning the legality of regulations introduced under the NERDC Act without the required presidential approval and publication in the Federal Gazette.

According to the publishers, the central issue before the court is whether NERDC has the statutory authority to impose additional conditions on textbooks that have already passed the prescribed approval process.

The NPA said publishers who fail to participate in the ranking exercise risk having their previously approved textbooks excluded from classroom use.

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It is also asking the court to determine whether NERDC can lawfully make participation in the ranking exercise and payment of the associated fees conditions for the continued use and sale of approved textbooks.

NERDC introduced the ranking framework as part of efforts to regulate textbook quality and ensure that instructional materials used in schools conform with prescribed standards and the national curriculum.

The policy has, however, triggered concerns among publishers over additional financial obligations and the implications of making ranking compulsory for already approved textbooks.

Following complaints from stakeholders, NERDC reduced the textbook assessment fee from N2,000 to N1,500 per page, while the ranking fee was reduced from N1 million to N750,000 per title.

Despite the court action, the NPA said it remained open to discussions with the Federal Government.

“The court action does not rule out further dialogue with the Federal Government,” the association said.

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The NPA added that it remained committed to working with government and other stakeholders toward a textbook approval system that is lawful, transparent and beneficial to learners, teachers and publishers.