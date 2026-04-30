2027: We’re Ready For Fight, Tinubu Must Be Removed — Dalung

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Former Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, has declared that Nigeria’s opposition is bracing for a fierce political confrontation ahead of 2027, warning that President Bola Tinubu will be “removed” through what he described as an inevitable democratic struggle.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with THE WHISTLER, Dalung painted a picture of an embattled but determined opposition coalition, and insisted that the growing pressure on the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and its allies is not unexpected but part of a broader political battle to dislodge the ruling establishment.

“Anybody struggling to bring change must be aware of the consequences,” Dalung said, describing himself and like-minded actors as “revolutionary” and prepared for escalating resistance as the 2027 general election approaches.

He alleged that the challenges confronting the ADC, including internal disputes and legal battles, are not organic, but “deliberate mischief orchestrated to throw spanners in the works of the opposition, stifle it, strangulate it and make it impossible” for a credible contest to emerge.

Dalung went further to accuse the presidency of indirect involvement in the crisis rocking the opposition, citing what he claimed were remarks by senior government officials suggesting support for efforts to destabilise rival political platforms.

Despite official denials from the presidency, he insisted that recent developments have exposed what he described as a coordinated attempt to weaken opposition structures ahead of the polls.

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He warned that the 2027 election cycle may witness heightened political repression.

While drawing parallels with Senegal’s recent political tensions, Dalung claimed there are fears within opposition ranks that state power could be deployed to detain key figures in a bid to tilt the electoral field.

“For some of us, we are even preparing for detention,” he said, suggesting that such a move would ultimately fail to prevent a political upset.

He also criticized Tinubu’s electoral history, alleging that the president has relied on manipulation rather than outright victory in past contests.

Dalung framed the opposition’s efforts as part of a broader coalition-building process, noting that multiple political interests are converging under a shared objective: preventing what he described as the “coronation” of Tinubu in 2027.

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The ADC, he said, is central to that coalition, working with a range of political actors to produce a single presidential candidate capable of mounting a serious challenge to the ruling party.

This comes on the heels of the recent opposition engagements, including a summit in Ibadan where key political figures reportedly agreed, at least in principle, to present a unified front in the next election cycle.

However, the coalition remains fragile. Internal disagreements over zoning, candidate selection, and competing ambitions, particularly among supporters of major political figures, continue to test its cohesion.

Dalung acknowledged the tensions but dismissed them as part of normal political manoeuvring, describing politics as a contest where “every tactic short of violence” is deployed to outmanoeuvre opponents.

On the electoral process itself, he expressed deep scepticism about the credibility of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), arguing that the opposition has lost confidence in its leadership.

He maintained that any attempt to manipulate election results in 2027 would face stronger resistance from a more politically aware and organised electorate.

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“The Nigerian people are more prepared, more aware, and more determined to defend the integrity of democracy than ever before,” he said.