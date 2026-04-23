Obi Visits Bauchi, Meets Governor Behind Closed Doors

Nigeria
By Eucharia Chionye NEWMAN
A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) opposition coalition and former presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, on Thursday, arrived in Bauchi State for a meeting with Governor Bala Mohammed.

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) opposition coalition and former presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, on Thursday, arrived in Bauchi State for a meeting with Governor Bala Mohammed.

The purpose of the visit could not be immediately ascertained as both politicians were locked in a closed-door meeting at the Presidential Lounge of the Government House, Bauchi.

Sources within the Government House indicated that the meeting, which was ongoing as of the time of filing this report, might address recent political developments and alignments ahead of future elections.

Both leaders are, however, expected to brief journalists at the end of the meeting.

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Mohammed, who is the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum, had on March 31 disclosed that his preferred destination for defection was the African Democratic Congress.

He made the disclosure while hosting a delegation of the ADC led by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, at the Government House in Bauchi.

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However, the governor’s political stance appeared to shift shortly afterwards, as he also hosted the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Nentawe Yilwatda, alongside Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, on April 1 at the Government House.

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