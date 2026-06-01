Daily Times @100: Journalists Built Nigeria, Says Anosike

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The Group Chief Executive Officer of Daily Times and Folio Media Group, Mr Fidelis Anosike, on Monday declared that the media is the reason Nigeria still stands today.

Anosike, at an event to mark the newspaper’s 100th anniversary in Abuja, said journalists and media practitioners played a defining role in Nigeria’s political and economic development, and that Daily Times was instrumental to the country’s independence struggle.

Daily Times commemorated the anniversary at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat in Utako, Abuja, with media stakeholders, veteran journalists and industry leaders discussed the legacy of the institution and the future of journalism in the country.

“Daily Times preceded Nigeria since 1926. It is the instrumentality of Daily Times and other media groups that led us to independence in 1960,” he said.

The newspaper used the occasion to celebrate its contributions to nation-building, democratic development and journalism practice in Nigeria over the past century.

Anosike said the platform was not established merely as a newspaper company, but as a nation-building institution that shaped public opinion, democracy and economic development, including contributing to the establishment of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

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According to him, Daily Times once owned 60 per cent of the Nigerian Stock Exchange and became the first indigenous quoted company in Nigeria, adding that journalists created the structures many sectors currently benefit from.

“The Nigeria of today was built by journalists and media practitioners politically and economically,” he stated.

Anosike stated the acquisition of Daily Times by Folio Media Group in 2004 was driven by a vision to preserve the institution’s legacy and reposition it for the future despite years of legal and economic challenges.

Quoting him, “We wanted to make sure Daily Times gets to 100 years not dead, but alive,” he said. “Nobody is going to say Daily Times is dead.”

He also announced that Daily Times would complete the unfinished Congress Hall building at the NUJ FCT Secretariat as part of its contribution to the journalism profession.

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Anosike urged media practitioners to embrace technology and self-development rather than fear digital disruption and Artificial Intelligence.

“This is the best time to be a journalist. You have to move with the times. If it’s AI, go and study AI. If you have knowledge, you will excel,” he said.

Anosike said the organisation had no regrets in its 100-year journey despite decades of challenges.

According to him, Daily Times remained focused on preserving its legacy and inspiring future generations, noting that the institution’s endurance through political interference, economic hardship and legal battles reflected its clear sense of purpose.

“There are no regrets in life. If Daily Times didn’t have a legacy, I wouldn’t come here. We knew from day one what we needed to execute, and we are still executing it,” he said.

He added that the organisation’s philosophy was rooted in resilience and continuity, stressing that challenges were inevitable but necessary in building enduring institutions.

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Earlier, Chairman of the NUJ FCT Council, Comrade Grace Ike, congratulated Daily Times on attaining 100 years. Ike described the milestone as evidence of resilience, professionalism and service to the nation.

“One hundred years is not just a number, it is a testimony to resilience, relevance and service to the Nigerian nation and the media profession,” she said.

Ike said Daily Times had remained a reference point in the history of the Nigerian press through its contributions to public enlightenment, democratic values and ethical journalism.

She commended the organisation for beginning its centenary activities at the NUJ Secretariat and described Anosike’s commitment to complete the Congress Hall as “a step in the right direction.”

“For us, it is a thing of joy. Most times, we sit outside for Congress under the sun and rain. This commitment means a lot to journalists in the FCT,” Ike stated.

Vice Chairman of Leadership Newspapers, Mr Azu Ishiekwene, said Daily Times introduced the era of mass circulation newspapers and became a major platform for public discourse and nationalist movements in Nigeria.

According to him, the newspaper also served as a training ground for generations of journalists and helped shape the power and influence of the Nigerian press.

“Daily Times became the marketplace for public conversation and the rallying point for the nationalist movement,” he said.

He challenged journalists to uphold the legacy of professionalism and context-driven reporting amid the rise of social media and content creation.

Ishiekwene, “Journalism today is in far greater demand because this is the time that calls for separation between the men and the boys. It is the quality, context and meaning you bring to stories that define journalism.”

Pioneer Librarian of Daily Times, Mr Oke Bola, noted efforts to digitise the newspaper’s archives, noting that all editions of Daily Times had now been preserved in digital format.

He said the organisation pioneered several publications and journalism initiatives in Nigeria, including West Africa Magazine, Business Times, Women’s World and Times Review.

“Daily Times produced independent media and many editors and journalists passed through the institution,” he said.

Also speaking, pioneer editor and consultant to Daily Times, Mr Tony Amokeado, described the newspaper as the “reference point” for journalism in Nigeria.

“Any editor that did not pass through Daily Times should check that credential,” he said while commending the management for sustaining the institution’s legacy.

Barrister Alex Onyekum of Folio Media Group recounted the legal and financial battles encountered after the acquisition of Daily Times in 2004, saying the organisation survived years of litigation and institutional resistance.

“It has been a legal challenge, but also a successful challenge. We have survived it all to get to this stage,” he said.

Former General Manager of Daily Times and consultant to Folio Media Group, Charles Ozoemena, announced plans for special awards, veteran recognition programmes, journalism training and an international lecture series as part of the centenary celebration.

He said the organisation would honour media veterans and continue initiatives aimed at strengthening ethical and developmental journalism across the country.

“Journalists know how to make people, but we don’t make ourselves,” he said, urging practitioners to continue building the profession despite prevailing challenges.