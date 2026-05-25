FG Orders Reopening Of Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road For Eid Travel

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The Federal Government has directed the immediate reopening of all sections of the Abuja–Kaduna–Kano Road currently under construction to ease movement for travellers during the forthcoming Eid al-Adha celebrations.

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, gave the directive to the contractor handling the project, Infiouest Nigeria Limited, as part of efforts to reduce traffic congestion and ensure safer travel along one of the country’s busiest highways during the festive period.

A statement issued on Monday by the Senior Special Assistant to the Minister on Media, Francis Nwaze, said the directive became necessary to guarantee smoother vehicular movement for thousands of commuters expected to ply the road ahead of the Sallah celebrations.

According to the statement, the minister is aware of the accident that earlier occurred along the corridor, noting that the obstruction caused by the incident had been completely cleared to restore free flow of traffic.

Umahi also assured road users that adequate security arrangements had been put in place to protect commuters and maintain order throughout the festive period.

The statement disclosed that security agencies have been strategically deployed along critical sections of the highway to monitor activities, manage traffic, and respond swiftly to emergencies.

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The Federal Government appealed to motorists to cooperate with traffic and security officials, obey road signs, and exercise caution while travelling, especially around construction zones.