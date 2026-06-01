Onuigbo Sues For Unity, Hope Amid Recent Kidnapping Incidents

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Sponsor of Nigeria’s Climate Change Act and former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Sam Onuigbo, has called on Nigerians to remain united in faith and hope amid the recent wave of kidnapping incidents reported in parts of the country, particularly the abduction involving students in Oyo State.

Onuigbo, while expressing his deepest condolences to the victims and their families, described the development as a painful experience not only for those directly affected but also for all Nigerians who value the safety and well-being of the nation’s children.

In a statement, the former lawmaker said the recent incidents deserve sober reflection, noting that the pain and anxiety being experienced by affected families have become a source of concern for the entire nation.

He expressed solidarity with the victims and communities currently facing uncertainty, assuring them that they are not alone in their distress.

“Our children are the hope of tomorrow, and whenever they are placed in harm’s way, the entire nation feels the pain. At this difficult moment, we stand with the affected families and pray fervently for the safe and speedy return of every child and citizen in captivity,” he said.

According to Onuigbo, Nigerians must remain calm and hopeful despite the difficult circumstances, expressing confidence that the government and security agencies are committed to securing the release of the victims and strengthening efforts to safeguard lives and property across the country.

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He stressed that while the security challenges confronting the nation are serious, they are not insurmountable if citizens remain united and continue to support the efforts of relevant authorities.

“These are challenging moments, but they are not beyond our collective resolve as a nation. We have every reason to believe that the relevant authorities are working diligently to bring those affected back to safety and to ensure that peace continues to prevail in our communities,” he stated.

The former lawmaker further drew from the wisdom of the elders to encourage citizens not to lose hope during the difficult period, emphasizing the importance of unity and collective support.

According to him, “no matter how long the night lasts, the morning will surely come,” and “when a community stands together, even the heaviest burden becomes lighter to bear.”

He therefore encouraged Nigerians to remain united, support one another, and continue to offer prayers for the victims as well as those working tirelessly to secure their rescue.

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Onuigbo noted that difficult moments should strengthen rather than weaken the bonds that unite Nigerians, stressing that the country has repeatedly demonstrated resilience in the face of challenges.

He maintained that the current situation calls for patience, understanding, and unwavering faith in the nation’s collective ability to overcome adversity.

“I hereby call on Nigerians to keep faith alive, remain law-abiding, and continue to believe in the collective efforts being made to restore normalcy,” Onuigbo declared.

The former lawmaker expressed optimism that brighter days lie ahead for the nation and its people, urging citizens not to allow fear and uncertainty to diminish their confidence in the country’s future.

He reiterated that through unity, prayer, resilience, and sustained support for ongoing security efforts, Nigeria would overcome its present challenges and emerge stronger.