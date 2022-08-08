Dariye, Nyame Released From Prison Four Months After State Pardon

Nigeria
By Nneoma Benson
Ex-Governor Nyame and Dariye Released From Prison
Ex-Governor Nyame and Dariye Released From Prison.

The former Governors of Taraba and Plateau States, Jolly Nyame and Senator Joshua Dariye have been released from prison.

Their freedom came about four months after the National Council of State, led by President Muhammadu Buhari approved their pardon alongside 157 other convicts on April 14.

Dariye was sentenced to 14 years in prison after he was convicted of stealing N1.16bn while serving as Plateau governor from 1999 to 2007.

RELATED
Nigeria

Exclusive: How 300 Terrorists Attacked Kuje Prison, Released 1365 Inmates

Nigeria Politics

‘Even Governors Have Right To Be Treated Fairly’ — Presidency Defends Pardon For Politicians Jailed For…

His conviction was upheld by the Supreme Court, after a long battle at the Court of Appeal.

Nyame, on the other hand, was convicted of stealing N1.6bn from the state’s treasury while serving as Taraba governor from 1999 to 2007.

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison and the judgment was also upheld by the Supreme Court.

You might also like

Exclusive: How 300 Terrorists Attacked Kuje Prison, Released 1365 Inmates

Senator Dariye Reportedly Suffers Kidney Failure In Prison

Nyame, Dariye And The 312 Convictions Of The EFCC In 2018

Appeal Court Reduces Ex-Governor Dariye’s Jail Term To 10yrs

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.