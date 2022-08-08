Dariye, Nyame Released From Prison Four Months After State Pardon

79 SHARES Share Tweet

The former Governors of Taraba and Plateau States, Jolly Nyame and Senator Joshua Dariye have been released from prison.

Their freedom came about four months after the National Council of State, led by President Muhammadu Buhari approved their pardon alongside 157 other convicts on April 14.

Dariye was sentenced to 14 years in prison after he was convicted of stealing N1.16bn while serving as Plateau governor from 1999 to 2007.

His conviction was upheld by the Supreme Court, after a long battle at the Court of Appeal.

Nyame, on the other hand, was convicted of stealing N1.6bn from the state’s treasury while serving as Taraba governor from 1999 to 2007.

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison and the judgment was also upheld by the Supreme Court.