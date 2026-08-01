Gun, Stolen Phone Recovered As Enugu Police Arrest Four Suspects

Operatives of the Enugu State Police Command have arrested four suspected armed robbers and cultists in separate operations.

The police recovered a locally made pistol, an expended cartridge, a knife, a pick-handle axe, and a stolen Samsung A12 mobile phone.

Suspects With Recovered Items

Two suspected armed robbers, Okafor Timothy, 20, and Ndubuisi Chigozie, alias “Sky B”, 24, were arrested by the Anti-Cultism Sub Unit of the Violent Crime Response Unit over a robbery at a hotel in Independence Layout, Enugu.

Investigators recovered the stolen Samsung A12 phone and the weapons allegedly used during the attack, in which one of the victims sustained a finger injury.

In a separate operation on July 26, operatives of the Igbo-Etiti Police Division, acting on credible intelligence and with support from residents, arrested two suspected cultists, Chibuike Stanley Odoh, 20, and Ezekiel Ozoeze, 30, in Ukehe, Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area.

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The police recovered a locally made pistol and an expended cartridge from the suspects, who reportedly confessed to being members of the Aye Confraternity.

The command said efforts were ongoing to arrest other fleeing suspects and recover additional exhibits.

It added that the four suspects would be charged in court after investigations are concluded.