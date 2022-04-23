‘Dinner Without Phones’: Tinubu Ignores Critics, Honours Aisha Buhari’s Invite

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has honoured First Lady Aisha Buhari’s invitation to attend a Ramadan Iftar dinner organised for 2023 presidential aspirants at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The dinner which is said to be ongoing at the Old Banquet Hall of the State House has in attendance presidential aspirants from different political parties and other functionaries.

Attendees include Governors Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, Bala Mohammed of Bauch State, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, reports The Nation.

Others are former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Barnabas Gemade.

It is unclear if leading presidential aspirants of the opposition PDP, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Bukola Saraki, are attending the dinner.

THE WHISTLER had reported that the First Lady was criticized for asking the invitees to not arrive at the venue of the dinner with mobile phones.

Copies of the invitation cards that earlier circulated on social media read “please bring this card with you…phones are not allowed”.

Some Nigerians who reacted on social media had accused the First Lady of disrespect over the conditions she gave the presidential aspirants.

“I seriously doubt that even Bola Tinubu will be unwise enough to attend such. You can just imagine? She is not even talking to them. She is talking AT them. Who are you Aisha?” a former presidential aide, Reno Omokri had earlier said, adding “…I can assure Nigerians that Atiku Abubakar will never attend this event, or any other summons issued by Aisha Buhari. Imagine the audacity! Phones are not allowed?”