Director Of Sokoto Govt Agency Sentenced 7 Years For Offering Fake Employment 

One Hassan Bello, a Director with the Sokoto State Commodity Board, was on Wednesday sentenced to seven years in prison.

He was sentenced by Justice Ahmad G. Mahmud of the Federal High Court, Sokoto.

Bello, being the Director of Administration of the agency, purportedly used his position sometimes in August 2022 to forge a provisional letter of appointment to his victims.

He fraudulently obtained the sum of N1, 320,00 (One Million Three Hundred and Twenty Thousand Naira) under the guise of offering non-existent employment to applicants.

His victims include one Aliyu Adamu Tsaki, Yusuf Abubakar, Yahaya Salihu Mohammed, among others.

Bello had pleaded guilty to the charge read to him by the Judge.

The charge reads, “That you Hassan Bello, Male, while being the Director Administration Sokoto State Commodity Board sometime in August 2021, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud did obtain the sum of One Million Three Hundred and Twenty Thousand Naira from one Aliyu Adamu Tsaki, Yusuf Abubakar, Yahaya Salihu Mohammed and others in the presence of one Dahiru Muhammad when you falsely represented yourself to them that you will secure employment for them in the Sokoto State Commodity Board and issued them letters of provisional appointments, a representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related (Offences) Act 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act”.