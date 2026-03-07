DisCos Record N51.17bn Revenue Shortfall As Abuja, Ikeja Meet Targets

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The 11 Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) collectively generated N207.49bn in revenue from electricity sales in December 2025, a document from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), has disclosed.

According to the latest commercial performance factsheet released by the Commission on Thursday,

the amount was realised from N258.66bn billed to electricity consumers during the month.

This translates to a collection efficiency of 80.22 per cent across the 11 power distribution companies operating on the national grid.

The factsheet further revealed that the DisCos received electricity worth N309.65bn from the national grid in December, out of which N258.66bn was successfully billed to customers, representing a billing efficiency of 83.53 per cent.

Out of the billed amount, the companies were able to collect N207.49bn, showing a revenue shortfall N51.17bn during the month.

The commission also reported that the actual average revenue realised by the DisCos stood at N98.97/kWh, compared to an allowed average tariff of N124.30/kWh, giving the industry a revenue recovery efficiency of 79.62 per cent.

Breakdown of the figures showed that Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC)

recorded the highest total revenue collection among the utilities, raking in N38.11bn in December from billings of

N46.68bn, representing a collection efficiency of 81.64 per cent.

During the period, Ikeja Electric collected N36.20bn out of N43.41bn billed, achieving 83.38 per cent collection efficiency, while Eko Electricity Distribution

Company realised N38.01bn revenue from billings of N41.41bn, translating to 91.79 per cent collection efficiency.

According to the commission,

Benin Electricity Distribution Company collected N18.38bn from N21.53bn billed, while Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company recovered N17.62bn out of N21.6bn billed.

Also, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company collected N23.60bn from N28.34bn, while Enugu Electricity Distribution Company realised N17.57bn out of N23.08bn billed.

However, Kano Electricity Distribution Company collected N8.98bn from N15.64bn billed, representing 57.45 per cent collection efficiency.

Also, Yola Electricity Distribution Company posted N3.55bn revenue from N4.25bn billed, representing 83.74 per cent collection efficiency.

According to NERC Jos Electricity Distribution Company recorded the lowest collection efficiency at 42.92 per cent, after collecting N5.43bn from N12.67bn billed.

The factsheet also noted that data for Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company was unavailable due to an ongoing upgrade of its billing system to meet regulatory requirements.