Ebonyi APC Slams Umahi’s Remarks, Expresses Strong Disapproval

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The Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has distanced itself from a press statement attributed to the Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi, in which he urged consensus or direct primaries for party unity in Ebonyi.

The APC in a statement on Thursday signed by Hon. Arum Kenechukwu, the State Assistant Publicity Secretary said while the party aligns with certain aspects of the statement, it views other elements in publication as a calculated attempt capable of misleading party faithful, inciting tension, and precipitating avoidable political crises within the state chapter.

The party also reaffirmed its support for the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Governor of Ebonyi State, Ogbonna Nwifuru and emphasized that both leaders remain its undisputed standard bearers at the national and state levels, respectively, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“Against this backdrop, the Ebonyi APC wishes to unequivocally reaffirm its unwavering support for the President, His Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and the Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Builder Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru. The party emphasizes that both leaders remain its undisputed standard bearers at the national and state levels, respectively, ahead of the 2027 general elections”.

The party further states that comprehensive arrangements have been concluded to ensure overwhelming electoral support for both the President and the Governor.

“Stakeholders across the state have intensified grassroots mobilization, not only by showcasing the visible achievements of the Renewed Hope Agenda and the People’s Charter of Needs, but also by sensitizing voters on proper voting procedures to guarantee maximum participation and valid votes across Ebonyi State”.

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The party however, expressed deep concern and strong disapproval of aspects of the Minister’s remarks which, if left unchecked, could destabilize the unity and discipline painstakingly built within the party.

“It is both surprising and unacceptable that statements credited to a leader of such stature appear to contradict the very structure and cohesion he helped establish”.

The party noted that the publication titled “Umahi Restates Support For PRESIDENT Tinubu, Nwifuru, Urges Consensus Or Direct Primaries For Party Unity In Ebonyi” contains suggestions that could be interpreted as encouraging aspirants to sidestep the authority of the Governor, who remains the recognized leader of the APC in Ebonyi State. Such a position, the party insists, is not only inappropriate but also capable of igniting disunity and internal crisis.

The Ebonyi APC argued that urging aspirants to procure nomination forms or pursue political ambitions without the knowledge and endorsement of the Governor amounts to a direct affront to party discipline and an invitation to chaos. It warns that any such guidance undermines established leadership.

While referencing the Minister’s claim that there was no directive from the President restricting aspirants from purchasing forms, the party cautions that this must not be misconstrued as a license for indiscipline or disregard for the state leadership structure.

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The party also raises serious concerns about the intent and credibility of the publication, suggesting the possibility of misrepresentation by the Minister’s media handlers. It describes the tone and content as provocative and capable of fanning the embers of discord, particularly by creating the false impression of disunity between the President and the Governor.

“Ebonyi APC reiterates that all political activities within the state must be conducted strictly under the guidance and with the full endorsement of the Governor as the party leader in the state. Loyalty, discipline, and respect for constituted authority remain non-negotiable principles”.

Consequently, the party warns that any individual who allows themselves to be misled into acting contrary to the directives of the Governor does so at their own risk. According to the party, such actions will be deemed an exercise in futility and treated as a clear act of disloyalty to the party.

The Ebonyi APC therefore calls on all stakeholders to refrain from actions and statements capable of plunging the party into unnecessary crises, and instead act like elders or risk losing their pride of place.