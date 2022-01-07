Dissolve Our Marriage, My Husband Wants To Kill Me With Sex, Wife Tells Court

A woman living in Ibadan, Mrs Olamide Lawal, has prayed the Grade ‘A’ Customary Court in Mapo, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital to dissolve her marriage of 14 years to her husband, Saheed Lawal.

The woman told the court on Friday that she was seeking divorce because her husband forced her to have sex with him too often and she could no longer cope with him.

The wife, in a petition to the court, claimed her husband is a drunk and an irresponsible husband and father to their children.

She also prayed the court to restrain her husband from calling her on the phone or visiting her.

She said, ”Lawal and I have been married for 14 years now. He is an unrepentant drunk who has no human kindness in him.

”He devotes his time to beer consumption, beating and forcing me to have sex with him. He does not provide for my children.

”I cannot stand him anymore,” she said.

The husband however said he had changed for the better and prayed the court to pacify his wife not to leave him.

He said, ”I am remorseful and turned my life around. I have stopped drinking alcohol. I am ready to start giving the children feeding money.”

The President of the Court, Mrs S.M. Akintayo, adjourned the matter until March 1 for judgment.

She also advised the couple to maintain peace.