Do More For Imo Residents, Tinubu Tells Uzodinma

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured indigenes and residents of Imo State that their hopes are renewed.

Tinubu made the assurance at Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri on Monday as he visited Imo State for the first time since assuming office on May 29th, 2023 for the inauguration and swearing into office of the state governor , Hope Uzodinma for his second term in office.

The president praised the governor as hardworking and industrious and assured that he will do better in his second tenure.

He said: “The Governor of Imo state is very hard working and industrious.

“I will say congratulations to both of you, your wife, and particularly the deputy governor who has been sworn in.”

He showered praises on Imo residents for voting into office the governor and expressed joy in visiting the state.

“It is a great honor for me to be here in Imo state and to congratulate the entire people of Imo state for being that discerning and determined to vote into a second term a very unique individual that resonates with a progressive agenda.

“There is no other way that it would have happened because your hope and our party and government is renewing the hope of our country.

“I assure you here today that you have gotten a good and dependable democrat, a man who will think and do as you have experienced in the past.”

He, however, advised the governor to make further efforts in delivering the goods of democracy to the state and also to find support at the national level to ensure economic recovery and rapid growth of the state.

He said, “As you have taken the second oath of office, make further commitments to continue to do hard work because that is the result of the reward you are given.

“As his name symbolises, we are here assuring you that your hopes are renewed.

“This man has just gone into the record books winning one in all the local governments.

“So he has to do more work and find a good support at the national level to ensure economic recovery and rapid development of your state.”