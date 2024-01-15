We Will Deal With Saboteurs Vandalising Power Infrastructure, Minister Warns

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Minister of Power, Mr. Bayo Adelabu, has vowed to deal with saboteurs who are bent on vandalising power facilities in the country

Adelabu during his working visit at Ayede sub-regional station in Ibadan the capital of Oyo State said the directive was issued by President Bola Tinubu.

“We must live up to expectations and not relent until we achieve improvement in power supply,” he said.

“Some people are not happy that we are improving supply, but we cannot be intimidated.

“We have the support of the President and the National Security Adviser (NSA) to deal with saboteurs who are poised to vandalise the nation’s installations and destroy its power distribution activities.

“We are working with everyone to protect national assets while also working with the NSA for adequate protection of power facilities. We can see the saboteurs at work,” Adelabu warned.

The minister also noted that as a move to ensure that loopholes in the sector are covered, there will be a compensation scheme for the best power stations in the country.

“Whatever we can do to improve people’s welfare and the job will be done. We will implement whatever good suggestions you bring to our attention.

“Good performance will be rewarded, but more reward means more work,” Adelabu said.