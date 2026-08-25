Dolly Parton, Country Music Legend, Dies At 80

Country music legend Dolly Parton, whose six-decade career produced some of the genre’s most enduring songs, has died at the age of 80.

Born on January 19, 1946, in a two-room log cabin in Tennessee, Parton was the fourth of 12 children.

Parton’s career began remarkably early. At 13, she had already appeared on radio and television in East Tennessee, performed at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville and released her first single, “Puppy Love”.

Parton’s death was reportedly announced by her nephew, Bryan Seaver, in a statement posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

“I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it until now.

“It is an honour, an honour that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness,” Seaver said.

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Her death comes months after the death of her husband, Carl Dean, who died in March 2025 at the age of 82.