Newborn Missing As Police Bust Ogun Baby Factory

…Pregnant Women, Children Rescued

Two pregnant women and four children have been rescued from an alleged baby factory in Abaren Village, Mowe, Ogun State, following an intelligence-led operation by the state police command.

The operation, carried out by operatives of the Mowe Divisional Police Headquarters at about 8am on Monday, also led to the arrest of six suspects, including an attending nurse.

The police said the suspects were arrested at the facility located on Toluwalase Street, Abaren Village, via Gbarinmole, a suburb of Mowe, where preliminary investigations indicated that human trafficking and illegal adoption activities had been taking place.

The rescued pregnant women were identified as 23-year-old Ilesanmi Foluke, who was seven months pregnant, and 20-year-old Ejekwa Melody, who was eight months pregnant.

Four children, comprising two boys and two girls, were also recovered during the raid.

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According to the police, further intelligence-led operations took officers to a hospital within the Mowe axis, where another suspected victim, 26-year-old Blessing Effiong, had given birth to a baby boy on August 20.

Effiong was reportedly receiving medical treatment when police arrived, but the whereabouts of her newborn could not be established.

The development prompted the arrest of the attending nurse, identified as Oseni Idaya, as operatives intensified efforts to locate the missing infant.

Other suspects arrested during the operation were Florence Glory Ogbona, 58; Magdalene Julius, 63; Chidike Egwuonwu, 40; Onyechu Chidike, 35; and Stephen Ogbona, 39.

The police said the case would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Eleweran, Abeokuta, for further investigation.

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The investigation is expected to establish the full extent of the alleged syndicate’s activities, locate the missing newborn and determine the roles played by the suspects.

The Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, Bode Ojajuni, commended the Mowe Division operatives for their prompt response and operational efficiency.

Ojajuni reaffirmed the command’s commitment to tackling human trafficking, child trading and other forms of violent crime across the state.

He also urged residents to remain vigilant and provide the police with timely and credible information on suspicious activities.