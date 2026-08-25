Tinubu Met Economy In Shambles, Says Akpabio

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has enough achievements to present to Nigerians as it prepares for the 2027 general elections, insisting that President Bola Tinubu inherited an economy in “shambles.”

Akpabio said this on Tuesday when he received members of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFund), led by its chairman, Senator Mohammed Dandutse, at his residence in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

According to a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, Akpabio said the Tinubu administration had turned around the economic situation it inherited from the previous government.

“The current President has done a lot for Nigerians. He met an economy in shambles. When he came in, 27 states could not pay salaries and pensions, but today, the story has changed because of his reengineering and thinking out of the box,” he said.

The Senate President expressed confidence that Nigerians would re-elect Tinubu in 2027, saying the APC would use the election campaign to showcase the administration’s performance.

“In 2027, Nigerians will separate the shafts from the grains and re-elect President Tinubu for a second term in office,” Akpabio said.

Advertisement

He listed the economy, agriculture, security, education and fiscal policy among areas where he said the administration had recorded achievements, accusing opposition parties of deliberately refusing to acknowledge them.

“We will have something to tell Nigerians about the unprecedented achievements of Mr President at the campaign grounds,” he said.

Akpabio also praised the 10th Senate for what he described as “giant strides,” pledging continued collaboration between the legislature and executive to deliver more benefits to Nigerians.

He urged lawmakers to remain focused on their responsibilities rather than social media narratives, which he described as “garbage in, garbage out.”

The Senate President also assured lawmakers who would not return to the 11th Senate of continued recognition for their loyalty to the APC and the Tinubu administration, urging them to remain committed to the party’s progress.

Advertisement

Earlier, Dandutse said the delegation was in Akwa Ibom to undertake its constitutional responsibilities and pay homage to Akpabio.

He commended the Senate under Akpabio’s leadership for enacting laws that, he said, were benefiting Nigerians, particularly the establishment of NELFund and TETFund initiatives.

“We are in Akwa Ibom State on sensitisation and oversight on all of the infrastructures executed by TETFund,” Dandutse said, describing education as fundamental to Nigeria’s development.

He said the delegation was also in the state to inspect TETFund projects and sensitise beneficiaries to the programmes of the education funds.