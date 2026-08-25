Lawyer Seeks UN Intervention Over Prolonged Detention Of Activist Aghogho

A lawyer to detained activist, Comrade Ighorhiohwunu Aghogho, Andrew N. Elekeokwuri, has petitioned the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, seeking human rights engagement over his client’s prolonged detention and the continued pendency of his criminal case.

The request was contained in an 11-page letter dated August 18, 2026, addressed to the Office of the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nigeria.

Aghogho is facing prosecution before the Federal High Court, Warri Judicial Division, in Charge No. FHC/WR/92C/2022, while a related suit, Comrade Ighorhiohwunu Aghogho v. Federal Republic of Nigeria, Suit No. ECW/CCJ/APP/28/25, is pending before the Community Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

In the letter, Elekeokwuri stressed that his request was not intended to ask the UN to determine his client’s guilt or innocence, interfere with the jurisdiction of Nigerian courts or the ECOWAS Court, or determine the merits of the criminal allegations against Aghogho.

Rather, he asked the UN to consider whether the circumstances surrounding the activist’s continued detention, the length of the criminal proceedings and concerns over fair hearing and access to justice could fall within the purview of a United Nations human rights mechanism.

According to the counsel, Aghogho was arrested in June 2022 in connection with the allegations for which he is being prosecuted.

He was subsequently remanded in custody and granted bail on March 21, 2024. However, the bail was revoked on June 16, 2025, after which he was returned to custody pending the determination of the criminal proceedings.

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The lawyer said the principal human rights concerns raised before the UN related to the cumulative effect of prolonged detention and the continuing criminal proceedings.

He listed issues including the right to a fair trial, proportionality, judicial independence, access to court and the timely determination of criminal proceedings.

The counsel cited Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights as part of the legal framework through which the circumstances surrounding Aghogho’s detention could be assessed.

He, however, clarified that the provisions were cited within a human rights framework and were not intended to displace the jurisdiction of Nigerian courts.

The letter also detailed previous administrative engagements between the legal team and the National Judicial Council over the case.

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According to Elekeokwuri, the engagements included correspondence relating to Petition Reference No. NJC/F.2/CA.71/1/88 and subsequent communications concerning proceedings in Charge No. FHC/WR/92C/2022.

He said another letter was sent to the Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman of the NJC on March 2, 2026, concerning the possible administrative reassignment of the criminal charge.

Further correspondence was subsequently exchanged with the NJC in March, April and July 2026.

On the ECOWAS proceedings, the lawyer said the matter was registered on June 11, 2025, adding that the existence of the case was disclosed to the UN to provide a complete account of the procedural history.

He expressly acknowledged that the ECOWAS proceedings did not automatically stay, suspend or terminate the proceedings before the Federal High Court.

The lawyer asked the UN office to provide guidance on whether the circumstances of Aghogho’s detention and prosecution could appropriately be brought before a competent UN human rights mechanism.

He also requested guidance on the appropriate procedure or referral, if the matter falls within the mandate of such a mechanism.

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Elekeokwuri made clear that any UN engagement should not be interpreted as an attempt to influence the Federal High Court, substitute the UN for the Nigerian judiciary or ECOWAS Court, order Aghogho’s release, determine the criminal allegations or exercise appellate or supervisory jurisdiction over Nigerian courts.

Meanwhile, a separate letter dated August 20, 2026, showed that the lawyer had acknowledged correspondence from the National Judicial Council concerning the matter.

In the letter addressed to the Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman of the NJC, Elekeokwuri confirmed receipt of a July 26, 2026 letter referenced NJC/F.3/FHC/71/1/110, which was delivered to him on August 10.

He said the NJC correspondence related to Petition Reference No. NJC/F.2/CA.71/1/88, issues arising from the proceedings in Charge No. FHC/WR/92C/2022 and previous correspondence exchanged with the Council.

The lawyer said he had taken note of the contents of the NJC letter and would give due consideration to the position communicated by the Council.

The acknowledgement letter also bears a receiving stamp from the Office of the Chief Justice of Nigeria dated August 24, 2026.

The latest developments have placed Aghogho’s prolonged detention and ongoing criminal proceedings within both domestic judicial and administrative engagements and a separate human rights request to the United Nations.

While seeking the UN’s guidance, Elekeokwuri maintained that his client’s request was made with respect for Nigeria’s sovereignty, the independence of the Nigerian judiciary and the jurisdiction of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice.

He asked the UN office to acknowledge receipt of the communication and, where appropriate, advise on the competent human rights mechanism through which the concerns raised could be assessed or referred.