Don’t Fall For Fraudsters, NELFund Warns Students As Fake Websites Emerge

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund has warned students against patronizing fraudulent websites advertising about a Federal Study Loan.

NELFund’s Media and Public Relations Lead, Nasir Ayitogo in a statement on Friday, stated that it has no association with the fake websites.

He disclosed that there were adverts on some news sites where the website, www.fedstudyloan-gov.ng is being advertised as the application portal for the highly anticipated student loan scheme of the Federal Government.

“NELFUND wishes to clarify that it has no association with this website and strongly condemns any attempt to deceive students seeking financial aid,” he said

Ayotogo said the Fund’s official channel for student loan applications, which will be open to the public in due course, is www.nelf.gov.ng.

He appealed to persons who encounter the fake website to report it to the authorities immediately.

“NELFUND takes the security and well-being of our students very seriously and is committed to providing accurate information and resources for financing their education.

“We urge all students to exercise caution and verify the legitimacy of any website or service claiming to represent our organisation.

“In the meantime, we encourage anyone affected by this scam to report it immediately to the relevant authorities,” the statement read.

The Student Loan is part of the implementation of the Access to Higher Education Act, 2023.

The Act, popularly known as the Students Loan Bill seeks to provide loans for indigent Nigerian students to pay fees in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

The Act establishes the NELFund which is expected to handle all loan requests, grants, disbursement and recovery of the loans provided.