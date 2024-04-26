Abia State Hosts Southeast Basketball Championship

248 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Abia State is hosting the Southeast Basketball Championship, an annual event that determines the regional representative for the National Basketball Federation Championship. This competition is part of a larger push by the Abia State government to develop basketball in the state.

Speaking to newsmen in Umuahia, the Abia State Commissioner for Sports, Sir Nwaobilor Ananaba, spoke about the event’s significance, highlighting its role in developing basketball at the grassroots level.

“The competition is about developing basketball from grass roots, it’s about revitalizing sports in Abia State, it’s about making Abia State, sports destination in future.

“So this is the build up. This is not the only competition we are doing. I want to start from here, make sure that things are happening in other states in terms of sports.”

He also emphasized the importance of athlete training to not only bring recognition but also generate revenue for the state, considering the growing business potential of sports.

“We also make sure that we train these athletes to make sure that when they go to the represent the state, they will bring laurels and also bring money. Because sports now is business and this is where we look in long term.”

The Director of Sports for Abia, Comr. Obioma George, clarified that the competition is the Southeast Basketball Championship.

“Well, what you are witnessing here today is nothing but the Southeast Basketball Championship. As the honorable commissioner said, in Abia, from the grassroots, we were able to harness them. And today, all the grassroots basketballers we have selected are today representing Abia State in this ongoing Southeast Basketball Championship.

“This is possible because of the Olympic standard basketball rim, the honourable commissioner was able to get for us through His Excellency, Dr. Alex Otti.”

The Sport Director added that the championship serves as a qualifier for the National Basketball Federation Championship. The winner of the Southeast Championship will represent the region in the national competition held annually.

Victor Okoro, an Abian and the Chairman of Abia State Basketball Association, emphasized the association’s commitment to following the government’s lead in developing basketball in the state. He acknowledged past challenges but expressed optimism due to the current governor’s support.

“The goal of the Basketball Association is to make sure that we follow suit with the mantra of the government, which is to develop sports.

“We have tried to do this for years before now, but this is the only time that things are happening because the governor is supporting us, and his hands are on the ground.”

Currently, Abia boasts a male basketball team competing in a league and a female team slated to participate in the Zenith League.