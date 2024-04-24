DOWNPOUR: Ogun Govt Sympathises With Victims Of Rainstorm Destruction In Ota, Environs

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Ogun State Government has sympathized with the victims of Sunday’s rainstorm destruction, occasioned by downpour in Ado-Odo Ota Local Government Area of the state.

THE WHISTLER had reported that the downpour which lasted for about an hour and 20 minutes, destroyed some electrical installations in several communities, leaving the people in total darkness.

The government said it was in touch with the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) to ensure the immediate fixing of poles damaged as a result of the rainstorm.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the Special Adviser on Media to the governor, Mr. Kayode Akinmade.

He said a team from the state government was in the area on Monday to ascertain the extent of damage caused by the rainstorm and to know how to engage with IBEDC.

“Our team went on physical site inspection of the affected area on Monday to ascertain the extent of the damage and to know how to engage with the IBEDC team.

“We are currently working with the IBEDC team led by the Regional Manager and the Technical Head for the Ogun Region. Some of the less affected feeders have been restored and energized while the clean-up of the most affected areas has already started.

“Most of the poles on the roads have been removed while the remaining will be taken out today (Wednesday). We are working with IBEDC to ensure there will be full restoration of power in Sango Ota before the week runs out.

“The government is not relenting on its effort to make sure that we restore power to Sango Ota and its environs and we can assure the citizens that we are on top on the matter.

“We, therefore, commiserate with those whose properties were destroyed by the fallen poles, as the government urged those living in the area to remain calm.

Affected by the disaster include residents of lyana lyesi, Osuke Town, Egan Road, lyana Ilogbo, Ijaba, Ijagba, Itele, Lafenwa, Singer, Joju, Alishiba, Oju Ore, Tollgate, Eledi, Akeja, Abebi, Osi Round About, Ota Town, Ota Industrial Estate, Igberen, lju, Atan, Onipanu, Obasanjo, Lusada, Arigba, Odugbe, Ado-Odo, Igbesa, Owode. Olokuta, Hanushi, Bamtish Camp Lufiwape, Eltees Farm, August Engineering, Spark Cear Soap Ayetoro, Amazing Grace Oil, Christopher University, and Royal Garden Estate.