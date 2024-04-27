Over 100 Electric Poles Affected As Rainstorm Destroys Properties In Ogun

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said that over 100 electric poles were affected in Sunday’s rainstorm destruction, occasioned by downpour in Ado-Odo Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State.

THE WHISTLER had reported that the downpour which lasted for about an hour and 20 minutes, destroyed some electrical installations in several communities, leaving the people in total darkness.

According to NEMA, properties worth millions of Naira were destroyed, while over 30 persons sustained various degrees of injuries in the incident.

It, however, noted that no fatality was recorded.

NEMA’s South West Zonal Office in collaboration with Ogun State Emergency Management Agency( Ogun SEMA) on Friday carried out an on -the- Spot assessment of the rainstorm disaster in the local government area.

“The disaster affected properties worth millions of Naira such as residential buildings, shops,over 100 electric poles and township hall.

“Fortunately, no life was lost, but over 30 persons sustained various degrees of injuries in the incident, the injured have been treated and discharged from the various Community health centers.

“The affected Community leaders commended the Federal and State Government for their timely response and appealed for support to cushion the effect of the disaster,” the agency said in a statement.

Since the incident happened, many communities are still in darkness. On Wednesday, the Ogun State Government while sympathizing with the victims of the rainstorm destruction, said it was working with the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) to ensure the immediate fixing of poles damaged as a result of the rainstorm.

“Our team went on physical site inspection of the affected area on Monday to ascertain the extent of the damage and to know how to engage with the IBEDC team.

“We are currently working with the IBEDC team led by the Regional Manager and the Technical Head for the Ogun Region. Some of the less affected feeders have been restored and energized while the clean-up of the most affected areas has already started.

“Most of the poles on the roads have been removed while the remaining will be taken out today (Wednesday). We are working with IBEDC to ensure there will be full restoration of power in Sango Ota before the week runs out.

“The government is not relenting on its effort to make sure that we restore power to Sango Ota and its environs and we can assure the citizens that we are on top on the matter.

“We, therefore, commiserate with those whose properties were destroyed by the fallen poles, as the government urged those living in the area to remain calm,” the government said in a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media to the governor, Mr. Kayode Akinmade.

Ogun Rainstorm Aftermath