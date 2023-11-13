Dry Season Increases Wildfire Risks, FEMA Warns FCT Residents Against Bush Burning

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) had urged residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to take precautions against wildfires during the dry season.

In a statement issued on Monday, FEMA Acting Director, General Mohammed Ibrahim Sabo, warned that the harmattan season, which is characterized by dry conditions and strong winds, increases the risk of wildfires.

Sabo urged residents to avoid activities that could trigger wildfires, such as indiscriminate bush burning, particularly in communities. He also advised against discharging petroleum products when temperatures are high.

In addition, Sabo stressed the importance of adopting preventive measures, such as turning off electrical appliances when not in use, equipping homes, cars, and business places with basic firefighting equipment, especially extinguishers, and exercising caution on the road and in the air, as reduced visibility due to dust and haze can impact travel.

Sabo also reminded residents to call the 112 emergency toll-free number in case of wildfires or other emergencies.

FEMA appealed for cooperation of the public to ensure a safe and fire-free environment in the nation’s capital.