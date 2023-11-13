‘Reckless’ Driver Kills Two Sanitation Workers In Lagos

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Two sanitation workers of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) were on Monday killed by an alleged reckless driver while doing their job.

The incident happened around the Gbagada area of Lagos State.

THE WHISTLER gathered that following the incident, angry protesters blocked the Gbagada Expressway, which led to traffic gridlock in the area.

Efforts by our correspondent to speak with the Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, proved abortive as he did not answer the calls put across to him.

However, confirming the incident in a statement, LAWMA said it is working with security agencies to arrest and prosecute the driver of the car.

The statement read: “The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) regrets to announce the tragic death of two of our esteemed sanitation workers, who were hit by a reckless driver, in the cause of discharging their lawful duties and rendering invaluable services to humanity around Gbagada axis.

“LAWMA is working with security agencies to apprehend and prosecute the errant driver of the car, with vehicle number EPE 984 DV.

“We wish to appeal to motorists for the umpteenth time, to drive with utmost caution on the highways, to avoid sad incidents like this happening to our sanitation workers or anyone in the course of their legitimate duties.

“The public is urged to remain calm as appropriate steps are being taken and necessary measures put in place.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to the families of the deceased, whom we love most dearly. May their souls continue to rest in peace.”