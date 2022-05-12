EBONYI: Excitement As APC Gets First Party Office In Okposi Achara Ward 2

– Community Leader Urges Support For Gov Umahi’s Presidential Bid

It was an exciting moment for supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Okposi Achara Ward 2 as they gathered for the commissioning of the party’s office donated by their stakeholders led by Prince Chukwudi Asudeogu on Wednesday.

Their excitement was easily visible as it was the first time the APC would be having an office building in the entire Okposi community located in Ohaozara Local Government Area.

The ward party chairman, Anayo Wilson, told journalists at the commissioning that members of the APC in the ward “are blessed to have a leader like Prince Chukwudi Asudeogu who has demonstrated passion and commitment in lifting and guiding the people towards a progressive direction.”

Wilson said UDEMBA, as Asudeogu is fondly called, “has been a pillar of support to the ward politically.”

While canvassing support for Governor Dave Umahi’s presidential ambition, Wilson urged the governor to remember the ward when the leadership of the party is zoning political positions in the state in the forthcoming 2023 election.

Also speaking, the coordinator of the Okposi Development Center, Enuakwa, Hon. Henry Ovoke, said Udemba was not just an asset to the people of Okposi but an illustrious son of Ebonyi.

“He has always distinguished himself in service and we pray that God will keep guiding and prospering him,” Ovoke said, while also thanking Governor Umahi for all he is doing for the people of Ebonyi and wishing him well in his bid to clinch the APC presidential ticket.

The office complex was commissioned by the APC chairman in Ohaozara Local Government Area, Mr. Francis Ori, who said he was impressed by members’ show of commitment and support to the party especially ahead of the 2023 election where the capacity of winning would be demonstrated by the grassroot structure.

Ori added that Udemba has always had an affinity for Governor Umahi’s leadership style in terms of delivering good governance and bringing development to the people.

“He (Asudeogu) has been in support of his policies and administration. I’m not too amazed that he did this and he urged the people to continually demonstrate support for the Governor and their son,” he said.

According to Ori, Udemba has demonstrated that he is faithful in little and as such will be faithful if entrusted with greater responsibilities.

“This is the kind of man we need in leadership that has a good and cordial relationship with his people and who thinks about home. The crowd here and chants here are a demonstration of love, loyalty and support,” he said.

The council chairman, Princess Nkechinyere Iyioku, who was represented by Hon Ogbonna Ekpe, expressed admiration for Asudeogu’s level of commitment to the community and urged community leaders in other wards to emulate his step.

Iyioku said he has great regard for the people of Okposi Achara Ward 2 for their loyalty to the party and urged them to continually support Governor Umahi’s administration.

The supervisory councillor, in his remark, also commended Udemba and noted that he has never hidden his love for his people.

Prince Asudeogu, while giving his closing remarks, said he was aware of calls on him to seek an elective office in order to better represent the people of the community but noted he would “respond at the appropriate time”.

According to him, it was important to first “put our house in order and have an address for the party to enable us to coordinate our affairs and consolidate our strategic plans to elect who leads us”

He added, “This (the party office) shows that we are ready for the season, so everyone contesting will come here to consult us and all our correspondence documents will be kept in our shelve here for safety and record keeping and not in vehicles anymore. So, all our deliberations and meetings will be held here.”

The community leader prayed that “as our flags are high and flying today, so shall our victory be in the forthcoming elections.”

He thanked the people for their support and passionate desire in participating in politics while also encouraging them to continually support and pray for Governor Umahi to end his tenure well and find favour in his presidential quest.

Asudeogu stressed that the governor needs the peoples’ prayers to enable him to identify and endorse leaders that will continue to uphold his legacies.