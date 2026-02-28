Ebonyi Governor Suspends Two Commissioners

222 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru has suspended Engr. Stanley Lebechi Mbam, Commissioner for Works and Engr. Ogbonnaya Obasi Abara, Commissioner for Infrastructure Development.

They were suspended for dereliction of duties, a statement by governor’s Chief press Secretary, Dr. Monday Uzor said on Saturday.

They are to handover all Government property in their possession, including their official vehicles to the Secretary to the State Government with immediate effect.

The statement reads in parts: “The Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru , has approved the indefinite suspension from office of Engr. Stanley Lebechi Mbam , Hon. Commissioner for Works and Engr. Ogbonnaya Obasi Abara , Hon. Commissioner for Infrastructure Development for Concession for dereliction of duties.

“They are to handover all Government property in their possession including their official vehicles to the Secretary to the State Government with immediate effect”.