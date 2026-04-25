I Don’t Have Special Candidates For 2027 Election, Says Nwifuru

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Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has given an assurance that he will not impose any candidate on the people in the forthcoming general elections

The Governor disclosed this on Saturday during the solemnization of the holy matrimony between his younger brother Paulinus Nwifuru and his heartthrob, Immaculata at the Government House Chapel, Abakaliki.

“I have not made up my mind to support anybody except President Bola Tinubu who has demonstrated love and support to us as a state as well as Goodluck Obinna Mbam of the State House of Assembly, whom the constituents have equally endorsed.”

He called on aspirants to be mindful of their conduct and comments to avoid overheating the polity, urging them to align their fates with destiny.

“You can only be there, when God says so. Let us be calm, let us be humble” the Governor advised.

The Governor disclosed that he will meet with Stakeholders of the State to discuss how to achieve a seamless electoral process

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“We will start zonal meetings on Wednesday” it will run “Thursday and Friday when I might have finished meeting with the leaders of the state”.

“We will discuss the Senate, House of Representative, State House of Assembly and Governorship.

“We will not discuss the President’s position, because that one is a no go area. We have only one Presidential candidate, which is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“He is the only president who has started a project here and will commission it. We are giving him our votes a hundred percent”.