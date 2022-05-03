Ebonyi Royal Fathers Endorse APC Governorship Candidate As Umahi’s Successor

The Ebonyi State Council of Traditional Rulers on Monday unanimously endorsed the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon Francis Nwifuru, as the next governor of the state.

The royal fathers who came from all the various constituencies in the 13 local government areas of the state endorsed Hon Nwifuru at the Secretariat of the Council in Abakaliki, when the Speaker made a formal presentation of his APC Governorship Nomination Form and Expression of Interest.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman of the Traditional Rulers Council, Eze Charles Nkpuma, commended the Speaker for the recognition accorded the Council and said that the entire traditional rulers have unanimously endorsed his governorship aspiration.

Responding to the endorsement, Nwifuru said his visit was to solicit the support of the royal fathers for his gubernatorial ambition for 2023.

He also informed the royal fathers that traditional rulers of his senatorial zone had earlier endorsed his ambition.

“I am begging you to support my governorship ambition and give me your blessings,” he told the royal fathers.

Nwifuru promised to sustain the peace and unity in the state, adding “I will pursue rural roads construction, youths empowerment, and enhance the welfare of civil servants”.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported that governor Dave Umahi had during the burial ceremony of late Chief Dandy Omoke, a former chairman of the council at Okposi, Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state, threw his weight behind the governorship ambition of Nwifuru, saying he was his preferred candidate.

Umahi, while introducing Nwifuru at the occasion, described him as the next governor of Ebonyi State.