EFCC Arrests Energy Commission DG Over Alleged N500bn Fraud

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Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested the Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Mustapha Abdullahi, for alleged money laundering.

In October 2023, President Bola Tinubu appointed Abdullahi as the DG and CEO of the commission.

Abdullahi was appointed after he had worked for more than 10 years in the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

According to a source who spoke to PUNCH, Abdullahi was arrested in Abuja and is currently in the custody of the commission.

“We have arrested the Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Dr Mustapha Abdullahi, for money laundering offences,” the source said.