Fubara Reaffirms Loyalty To APC

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Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has reaffirmed his commitment to the All Progressives Congress, declaring that he remains a loyal member of the party despite speculations circulating on social media.

Governor Fubara made the clarification on Wednesday shortly after inspecting the reconstructed Rivers State Psychiatric Hospital, which has now been remodelled into a general hospital in Rumuigbo, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

The governor dismissed reports and interpretations suggesting that he had distanced himself from the APC, describing such claims as false and misleading.

“I’m a member of the All Progressives Congress and nothing has changed. People should stop using whatever situation they pick up from social media or their personal interpretation to present me wrongly. I have not gone anywhere. I remain a member of the APC,” Fubara stated.

His remarks come amid growing political discussions and speculation over alignments within Rivers State politics, with several interpretations emerging online regarding the governor’s relationship with the ruling party.

Speaking further during the inspection tour, Governor Fubara explained that the decision to convert the psychiatric hospital into a full-fledged general hospital was informed by the healthcare needs of residents in the area.

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According to him, the administration discovered during an earlier visit that communities around Rumuigbo lacked adequate access to healthcare facilities, leaving many residents dependent on the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital for medical services.

He noted that the teaching hospital was too far for many residents and that his administration considered it necessary to establish a closer and more accessible healthcare centre for people living in Rumuigbo and neighbouring communities.

The governor expressed satisfaction with the completion of the project, describing it as one of the promises fulfilled by his administration.

Fubara said the project reflects his government’s commitment to implementing people-oriented programmes and prioritising projects that directly improve thewell-beingg of Rivers residents.

He added that improving access to quality healthcare remains one of the key objectives of his administration, assuring that more developmental projects would continue across the state.