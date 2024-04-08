EID-EL-FITR: IGP Egbetokun Orders Stop-And-Search Of Motorists, Raids Of Black Spots Nationwide

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun has directed all police managers and tactical commanders to conduct comprehensive assessments of areas that are prone to threat, given the Eld El Fitr celebration.

The federal government had declared Tuesday and Wednesday as holidays to commemorate the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Police boss, through a statement signed by the spokesperson of the police ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, felicitated with the Muslim faithful, emphasising the need for safety.

He charged all police commanders to ensure a thorough deployment of officers and resources to critical locations.

“The IGP has charged officers and men of the Force to conduct comprehensive assessments of areas prone to threats, implement rigorous stop-and-search procedures, conduct raids on identified black spots, and employ other anti-crime strategies aimed at maintaining peace and ensuring public safety throughout the country,” the IGP said.

Egbetokun further highlighted other areas that required police presence including Eid Prayer Grounds and recreational centres.

According to him, such presence would instil confidence among citizens and fun seekers alike.

The statement read partly: “While emphasising the importance of professionalism, the IGP has cautioned deployed personnel to remain vigilant and respect citizens’ fundamental rights as they fulfil their duties with utmost decorum and alertness.

“The IGP also charges members of the public to be law-abiding, adhere to security tips and respect law enforcement agents deployed at strategic locations for protection of lives and property, and general public safety across the country.

“The Inspector General of Police has urged Muslim faithful to celebrate and embrace the spirit of the occasion while remaining vigilant and reporting all suspicious activities and persons to the police. The IGP extends warm wishes to all Muslims for a joyous and peaceful Sallah celebration.”