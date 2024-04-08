Court Slams Nollywood Actress, Halima Abubakar With N10m Fine For Defaming Apostle Suleiman

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A Federal Capital Territory High Court on Monday, ordered Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar to pay the fine of N10m for publishing libelous statements against the Senior Pastor and General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman.

The Court also restrained the actress from further publishing defamatory statements against the cleric.

According to a certified true copy of the judgement, Apostle Suleman accused the actress of publishing derogatory comments against him on her Instagram page, which were in turn published by several blogs and newspapers.

The cleric stated that Abubakar accused him of being a womaniser and diabolical, among others, adding that the statements were falsely and maliciously written and published to the general public.

In his judgment, Justice Enobie Obanor noted that Abubakar was allowed to defend herself in the matter but failed to do so.

Apart from the N10m fine, the judge also ordered Abubakar to publish a retraction of her defamatory statements on her Instagram handle.

The judge also ordered that the actress pay for the deleting of all links and reportage of the said defamatory comments on all platforms on the internet.