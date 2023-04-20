EID-EL-FITR: NSCDC Deploys 52,000 Personnel For Security

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has deployed 52, 000 officers and men of the Corps to provide security during this year’s Eid-el- Fitr celebration across all states in the country, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Commandant General (CG) of the Corps, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, gave the approval for deployment on Thursday.

He tasked Zonal Commanders to ensure proper security coordination of their zones, while State Commandants are to effectively mobilise Area Commanders, Divisional Officers, Component Commanders, and all Special Forces to achieve watertight security for maximum protection of the populace and critical national assets.

A statement issued by Olusola Odumosu, the spokesman of the corps quoted the Commandant as saying, “Our resolve to guarantee peace, safety, and protection of lives and critical assets in synergy with other security agencies must be carried out through our collective inputs.

“For these obvious reasons, I have charged all Zonal Commanders and State Commandants with these responsibilities and everyone must brace up to discharge their assignments satisfactorily,” the CG stated.

He charged all formations of the Corps to engage community stakeholders in gathering credible intelligence and carry out composite surveillance before, during, and after the celebration to prevent surprises from the criminals.

He ordered that deployment of personnel should be focused on prayer grounds, worship centres, recreational facilities, motor parks, gardens, markets, shopping complexes, black spots, and critical installations to make the festivity hitch-free.

The Corps helmsman extends his felicitation to all Muslim faithful in the country and across the world on the successful completion of the Ramadan Fasting and celebration of Eid-el-Fitr. He prayed to God to answer all prayers for peace, stability, and security in the country.