Eid El-Kabir: FRSC Deploys 1,090 Personnel In Anambra

A number of 1,090 regular and special marshals have been deployed in Anambra State to manage traffic situations on all roads in the state ahead of the Eid El-Kabir celebration.

Monday and Tuesday have been declared as public holidays by the federal government to mark the Muslim celebration.

The deployment, according to Margaret B Onabe, acting sector public education officer of the state, was sequel to the anticipated increase in vehicular activities during the celebration.

According to her, “There is an anticipated increase in traffic volumes as a result of Muslim faithful as well as other Nigerians who may take advantage of this period to travel to celebrate with family members and friends.

“This upsurge in volume of traffic comes with attendant challenges such as traffic congestion, road obstructions as well as road traffic crashes (RTC).”

She said the special patrol was targeted at ensuring that all road users within and traversing Anambra state ‘travel in safety and devoid of any traffic encumbrances during the period’.

The special operation is expected to commence from 6th to 13th July, 2022, she said, adding that, “The FRSC Anambra State Command has deployed 1, 090 regular and special marshals to manage traffic situations on all roads in Anambra State to ensure free flow of traffic and reduction in RTC.”

She added that, “All operational vehicles and recovery vehicles have also been deployed for prompt response to Road Traffic Crashes (RTC) and clearing any form of obstructions on the road.

“Aggressive public enlightenment on speed violations, dangerous driving/overtaking, lane discipline/route violations, use of phone while driving, overloading, driving under Influence of achohol, and underaged driving has been going on at parks, churches, markets and media houses.”

The state sector commander of the corps, Adeoye Irelewuyi, assured Ndi Anambra of free flow of traffic on the roads during the festive season.

He urged the motoring public to abide by all road traffic rules and regulations.