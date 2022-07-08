EU Saddened By Assassination Of Former Japan PM

The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola has condemned the assassination of the former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, on Friday.

She said she was saddened and shocked by his assassination during a political event in Nara.

She tweeted: “My condolences to his loved ones and all the Japanese people. @Europarl_EN stands with the people of Japan during this dark moment.”

Abe was shot by a gunman during an event on Friday and was confirmed dead when he arrived a hospital.

Telegraph UK reported that at press conference late on Friday afternoon, the Nara Medical University Hospital, where Abe had been treated, confirmed that he died at 5:03pm after arriving shortly after midday with two gunshot wounds to the neck.

The police arrested Tetsuya Yamagami, a former staff of the Maritime Self-Defence Forces, said to be the suspect who shot Abe.

They are preparing to sue him for attempted murder. The suspect reportedly said he shot the ex-PM because he did not like his Government at the time.

