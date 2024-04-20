Eight Arrested For Constructing Shrine On Main Road In Lagos

No fewer than eight people have been arrested for constructing a shrine on the main road in the Ikotun area of Lagos State.

They were arrested with charms and amulets.

This was disclosed by the state’s Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, in a post via his X handle on Saturday.

According to him, the building housing the shrine has been demolished.

“8 people were arrested for constructing a shrine on the main road at Egbe, Ikotun. They were arrested with charms and amulets and the building has been demolished,” Wahab wrote.

In January, THE WHISTLER reported how two men were arrested for allegedly trying to set up an occultic shrine named ‘Indian Occultic Temple’.

Their intention, it was gathered, was to defraud victims by making them believe that the oracle has powers to make them rich and successful.

They were among 34 suspects paraded at the state’s police command, Ikeja for engaging in varying crimes including armed robbery, stealing, cultism and unlawful possession of firearms, among others.

“On January 13, 2024, at about 1500 hrs, based on credible intelligence that some boys were seen making occultic pratices around Agufoye area of Ikorodu, operatives of the Command swiftly arrested one Ifeanyi Nwodo ‘m’ aged 39 and Dainel Johnson ‘m’ aged 32.

“Investigations revealed that they were trying to set up their occultic shrine named ‘Indian Occultic Temple’ with intent to defraud victims by making them believe that the oracle has powers of making them rich and successful. Several occult items including moulded human head, crafted human effigies were found in their shrine,” the Commissioner of Police, CP Fayoade Adegoke, had said at a press briefing.