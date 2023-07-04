Election Of House Leaders: Abia State PDP Lawmakers Walk Out Of Plenary In Protest

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

11 members of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the Abia State House of Assembly led by the member representing obingwa East State Constituency, Solomon Akpulonu on Tuesday July 4, walked out during a plenary of the house.

The drama started when the members objected to the minutes of the last meeting of the house, where issues of appointment of principal officers were expunged from the minute book.

Recall that the house had adjourned abruptly last Friday following attempt by the Speaker, Rt Hon Emmanuel Emeruwa to announce a minority lawmaker as Majority Leader in a PDP dominated legislature.

Speaking on Tuesday in Umuahia during the Family Love Fm audience interactive program(The Platform), Akpuluno said the Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti, “was duly informed about what he was trying to do but he insisted that a first timer must be installed as Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly.

“Governor Alex Otti insisted that he wanted a first time member from LP as Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly despite being warned about the implication “

Akpulonu also said the office of the Majority Leader and other positions are reserved for the party with the majority in the house.

“There is no law or rule in the House of Assembly that mandates the Speaker to announce the principal officers, it was a matter of courtesy, but unfortunately the speaker came and announced a minority as Majority Leader.

“We cannot take the Position of the minority because we are not minority, we are the Majority,” he said.

He dismissed the claim by the APC lawmaker and two YPP lawmakers over claim that they had formed alliance with the Labour Party, saying such alliance can only be said to have taken effect if the lawmakers formally join the Labour Party.