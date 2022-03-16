Electoral Act: FG May Go To Court – Malami

The Federal Government has said it is considering the options of going to court to resolve the electoral act impasse following National Assembly’s refusal to consider the request of President Muhammadu Buhari to delete section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, stated this after the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, alluding to the fact that the government was poised to explore all options available concerning the Act.

He explained the responsibilities of the different arms of government as enshrined in the constitution saying while it is the responsibility of the legislators to legislate, the federal government will not hesitate to explore all the options available to it if it becomes vitally necessary.

He however said the government was yet to take a conclusive position concerning what it will do on the matter.

Malami’s reaction was after the National Assembly assured the president that once he signed the Act into law, the controversial clause woudl be deleted.

The controversial clause restricts sitting cabinet members from contesting for elective offices without resigning.

Raising his grouse, the president had said, “Section 84 (12) constitutes a disenfranchisement of serving political office holders from voting or being voted for at Conventions or Congresses of any political party, for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election in cases where it holds earlier than 30 days to the National Election”.

However, the national assembly unanimously rejected further alteration after the president had signed it into law.

Malami said going to court is still an option for the government.

Speaking on the extradition request by the United States government concerning embattled DCP Abba Kyari, Malami rued what he called misconception of the issue.

While arguing that the request was still being processed by the authorities, he clarified that there exists a general misunderstanding created around the issue by the media.

He implored the media to always endeavour to get a grip of the facts to avoid creating confusion.